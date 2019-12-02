HANZEL UND GRETYL SET TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM ON METROPOLIS!

New York City’s Hanzel und Gre tyl return with their ninth album entitled “Hexennacht,” a bestial feast of mechanized blast beats, earsplitting guitars and shrieks from the very bowels of Hell! With “ Hexennacht,” HuG continue their dark descent into the forest of an imagined Bavarian Halloween, blending black metal themes with industrial strength power. Metropolis Records will release “Hexennacht” on Decemb er 12th on compact disc and via all digital and streaming formats.

https://hanzelundgretyl.bandca mp.com/album/hexennacht

https://www.metropolis-records .com/artist/hanzel-und-gretyl

https://www.hanzelundgretyl.co m/