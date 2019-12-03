PRONG’s “Age of Defiance” EP Out Now on SPV/Steamhammer – On Tour in Europe in 2020

Posted on December 3, 2019

American power trio PRONG has released with “Age Of Defiance” a new EP featuring two brand-new studio recordings and three live cuts.

 

The new 5-track EP opens with the title song ‘Age Of Defiance’, which Tommy Victor describes as “pretty unusual for Prong”. “It’s extremely powerful, with a great groove, haunting chorus, everything’s fresh and contemporary.” According to the Prong mastermind, the second studio number ‘End Of Sanity’ is “a thrash/hardcore/crossover number in typical Prong style which I wrote especially for our American tour with Agnostic Front. If you’re into Prong, you’ll love this track.” Age Of Defiance also features three live cuts, recorded by Victor & co. during their major headlining tour at Berlin club Huxleys Neue Welt in April 2015: ‘Rude Awakening’ from the same-named 1996 opus, plus ‘Another Worldly Device’ and ‘Cut Rate’ from the 1994 major label album release Cleansing. A total of five songs which forge an arc between past, present and future.

 

 

You can listen to the title track here: https://youtu.be/SQEjmzzVxQs

 

 

“Age Of Defiance” is available as CD DigiPak, 12″ orange vinyl, download and stream.

 

 
PRONG on tour with UNEARTH 2020:

 
14.02. NL-Eindhoven – Dynamo
15.02. UK-London – ULU
16.02. BE-Hasselt – Muziekodroom
17.02. DE-Nürnberg – Hirsch
18.02. DE-Munich – Backstage
19.02. HU-Budapest – A38
20.02. CZ-Ostrava – Barrak
21.02. AT-Vienna – Arena
22.02. IT-Milano – Legend Club
23.02. CH-Aarau – Kiff
24.02. DE-Saarbrücken – Garage
25.02. DE-Braunschweig – Kufa
26.02. DE-Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle
27.02. DE-Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli
28.02. DE-Berlin – SO36
29.02. DE-Chemnitz – AJZ Talschock

 

 

For More Info Visit:
