PRONG’s “Age of Defiance” EP Out Now on SPV/Steamhammer – On Tour in Europe in 2020

American power trio PRONG has released with “Age Of Defiance” a new EP featuring two brand-new studio recordings and three live cuts.

The new 5-track EP opens with the title song ‘Age Of Defiance’, which Tommy Victor describes as “pretty unusual for Prong”. “It’s extremely powerful, with a great groove, haunting chorus, everything’s fresh and contemporary.” According to the Prong mastermind, the second studio number ‘End Of Sanity’ is “a thrash/hardcore/crossover number in typical Prong style which I wrote especially for our American tour with Agnostic Front. If you’re into Prong, you’ll love this track.” Age Of Defiance also features three live cuts, recorded by Victor & co. during their major headlining tour at Berlin club Huxleys Neue Welt in April 2015: ‘Rude Awakening’ from the same-named 1996 opus, plus ‘Another Worldly Device’ and ‘Cut Rate’ from the 1994 major label album release Cleansing. A total of five songs which forge an arc between past, present and future.

You can listen to the title track here: https://youtu.be/SQEjmzzVxQs

“Age Of Defiance” is available as CD DigiPak, 12″ orange vinyl, download and stream.



PRONG on tour with UNEARTH 2020:



14.02. NL-Eindhoven – Dynamo

15.02. UK-London – ULU

16.02. BE-Hasselt – Muziekodroom

17.02. DE-Nürnberg – Hirsch

18.02. DE-Munich – Backstage

19.02. HU-Budapest – A38

20.02. CZ-Ostrava – Barrak

21.02. AT-Vienna – Arena

22.02. IT-Milano – Legend Club

23.02. CH-Aarau – Kiff

24.02. DE-Saarbrücken – Garage

25.02. DE-Braunschweig – Kufa

26.02. DE-Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle

27.02. DE-Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli

28.02. DE-Berlin – SO36

29.02. DE-Chemnitz – AJZ Talschock

