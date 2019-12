Alex Zander recaps the last show solo and its the first time he’s been on a show without a co host since the late 80s. We have music from Chicago’s Fukushima Laser Shark and AZ talks about his date.

https://www.facebook.com/fLaserShark/

https://flasershark.bandcamp.com/releases?fbclid=IwAR1-VRyW2hQwC4MY7_ifwyiUE_LGM8fPsVBFlD2nWpUjc5U33z6BqUtIzeM