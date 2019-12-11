Ghost Recording New Song Early Next Year For Mystery Project

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge says that he will be entering the recording studio after the new year to record a song for a mystery project and then will turn his focus on the next studio album.

Forge revealed the news during an interview with Kaasos TV after they asked him about the following up to their 2018 studio effort “Prequelle”. He responded, “I’ve already started writing it. I’ve been in the studio for a couple of days to record a few demos. I started that already in the summer.

“After new year, I’m going to go into the studio. First, I’m going to record one song that’s going to be part of something that we will know of in the year from now.

“So that’s the first thing. That’s basically one singular song for something, and that’s just to get the rocks off a little. Because that way, you can go into a new studio, you can try that new amp and that’s more like an experiment.

“As soon as I’m done with that in January, I’m just going to start full-time being in the studio writing. And that’s what I’ll do up until May.”

He then revealed the timing of when he will begin recording the next album. He said, “On June 1, I’m going to be in another studio with preferably the drummer I’ve been using for the last 10 years for most of my recordings. Hopefully then we’re going to start recording the drums for all these 15 songs, something like that, I’m going to write.

“Some of them are written, some of them are in bits and pieces, and some of them I don’t know yet.”