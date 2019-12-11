Prices for ‘The Stadium Tour’ feat. Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison — Are they too expensive?

Posted on December 11, 2019 by Alex Zander
THE STADIUM TOUR SUMMER 2020: DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, With POISON And JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

Tickets have not yet been officially released to the public for The Stadium Tour consisting of Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts but various presales have been available since yesterday. Prices vary considerably but it seems that it will cost over $290.00 US for any kind of premium seat via a VIP package.

 

The following message was posted by Dave Moschke on Melodic Mafia‘s Facebook page yesterday or earlier today (with slight edit):

 

“For those curious about ticket prices for the upcoming Stadium Tour with Crue, Def Lep, Joan Jett and Poison, I did a little digging around using the Crue‘s presale code (MOTLEYCRUEISBACK) to see what prices were looking like. Prices varied a little bit from venue to venue, it does look like they are mainly playing baseball stadiums although there are a few that do football as well. The cheapest prices I saw were for Hersey Park Stadium where they have a GA area behind the seated section which were $49.50… elsewhere the cheapest nosebleed seats were $66.50 with some seats a little closer going for $99.50… lower bowl and toward the back of the on field seating was around $150.. most everything in the sections nearest the stage were platinum and VIP package seating which varied in pricing, here are the VIP package prices that I came across:

 

 

Joan Jett Premium Hot Seat– $269.50

Crue Presale 3rd seat– $747

Feelgood VIP– $291.50

Kickstart VIP– $1649 to $2097

Wild Side Ultimate VIP– $4247

Def Leppard Premium– $294.50 to $341.50

Def Leppard VIP Meet & Greet– $1250

Def Leppard Front Row VIP Meet & Greet– $1750

Joe Elliott Ultimate VIP Experience– $2000

Every Rose VIP– $300

Nothin’ But A Good Time Meet & Greet– $875

 

 

I checked the prices for the Pittsburgh, Hershey, Charlotte, Denver shows and one other one I can’t remember at the moment, little bit of difference in pricing in a few of the places and I’m sure some of the other pricing will be different in other venues too but at least those of you that are considering going have a idea what you’ll be looking at price wise”

