This Friday on a Very Special MKULTRASOUND PodCast: TINY TEXIE

Posted on December 18, 2019 by Alex Zander

TINY

Photo credit @donnydoesthings

 
Tiny Texie, 26 grew up in a state larger than life but proves not everything is not always bigger in Texas and, that better things ALWAYS come in “Tiny” packages! Texie is a whopping 3ft. 6in. Short but does not hold back with her spicy personality and uniqueness, she will captivate you while on stage with her pole tricks and very sexy entertainment, will leave you wanting to rebook again and again.

 

She’s appearing this weekend in Elgin IL at Blackjack Gentlemen’s Club  December 20 – December 21 www.blackjacksclub.com

tex

Website www.officialtinytexie.com

Social Links

https://www.instagram.com/tinytexie/
https://www.facebook.com/tiny.texie
https://twitter.com/TinyTexie

Upcoming Events

https://officialtinytexie.com/events/

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.