WORLDWIDE EXXXCLUSIVE: Tiny Texie on the MKULTRSOUND PodCast (Video Coming Soon)

Tiny Texie and her girlfriend Anastasia join Alex Zander and Cassie Balazic for a very special MKULTRASOUND PodCast. (YouTube video is coming soon).

There is enough material in the last one to psychoanalyze to last me a lifetime.

– Dylan listener from Montana



Website www.officialtinytexie.com

Social Links

https://www.instagram.com/tinytexie/

https://www.facebook.com/tiny.texie

https://twitter.com/TinyTexie

Upcoming Events

https://officialtinytexie.com/events/

Tiny Texie, 27 grew up in a state larger than life but proves not everything is not always bigger in Texas and, that better things ALWAYS come in “Tiny” packages! Texie is a whopping 3ft. 6in. Short but does not hold back with her spicy personality and uniqueness, she will captivate you while on stage with her pole tricks and very sexy entertainment, will leave you wanting to re-book again and again.