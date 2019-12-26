Video Premiere: LINDEMANN’s ‘Ach So Gern

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till Lindemann of German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), has released the official music video for the song “Ach So Gern”. The track is taken from LINDEMANN’s second album, “F & M”, which arrived on November 22. The follow-up to 2015’s “Skills In Pills” was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

In this renewed collaboration, the duo takes some unfamiliar and sometimes unexpected paths.

“Skills In Pills” reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On this second opus, the rules have changed: German lyrics sung by Lindemann’s unmistakable voice are set in an intense and unique musical composition.

The starting point of these new LINDEMANN songs was a collaboration between Lindemann and the Hamburg Thalia Theater in the context of a modern adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Hänsel & Gretel”, which addresses topics such as fear, hope, poverty, abundance, cannibalism or death.

Five songs from this critically acclaimed play have been supplemented with six brand new masterpieces to form the impressive new studio work from LINDEMANN.

Tägtgren told Australia’s Heavy about “F & M”: “We actually started it right after the first one. We started writing this theater piece [‘Hänsel & Gretel’] that they wanted us to work on. They wanted us to do a couple of songs for this ‘Hänsel & Gretel’ thing that they were doing, but they wanted more bizarre shit. Till was already involved with it, so they asked us if we could write a couple of songs for it, so we did. We did, like, two songs, and then we just kept on writing after that. That is the second time in a row when we started out with a couple and ended up with twelve or fourteen songs… I don’t know what the hell happens.”

LINDEMANN will embark on a European tour in February.