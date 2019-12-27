Sunday January 5th 2020 The First MKULTRASOUND Podcast of the New Year ARI LEHMAN

Ari Lehman performing artist, composer, and actor, known for having played the first Jason Voorhees as a child in the Paramount horror film Friday the 13th. Lehman currently performs in a punk rock/heavy metal band, First Jason

ARI LEHMAN has appeared in E!, Entertainment Weekly, Blender Magazine, Chicago Reader, The Chicago-Sun Times, Illinois Entertainer, Dark City Magazine, Gore Noir Magazine, Denver CBS4-TV News, and Fangoria Radio. He has also appeared at events in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, The Netherlands, and the UK. A seasoned, professional musician and vocalist, LEHMAN studied at New York University and the Center for Media Arts (NY).

www.firstjason.com

FIRSTJASON the punk-metal project fronted by ARI LEHMAN. the singer/actor who has the unique honor of having played the role of the First Jason Voorhees in the Paramount Classic Horror Film “Friday the 13th” (1980). A native New Yorker, seasoned artist and professional musician, Lehman rips through the tight melodies and vicious hooks with his arsenal, a shredding Keytar and powerful voice. FIRSTJASON performs in punk/metal clubs, metal fests, film festivals, and horror conventions throughout Europe and the US, including THE VIPER ROOM, THE WHISKY A GO-GO, LUCKY 13, THE HARD ROCK CAFE, LEBOWSKI FEST, DAYS OF THE DEAD HORROR CON, HORRORHOUND WEEKEND, FANGORIA WEEKEND OF HORRORS, ROCK AND SHOCK, MOTOR CITY NIGHTMARES, FESTIVAL DE CINE DE TERROR in SPAIN, FANTASY HORROR AWARDS CEREMONY in ITALY, BLOODY WEEK-END in FRANCE, SAVAGEFEST, THE MILWAUKEE METAL MASSACRE, METAL MERGENCE, THE COBRA LOUNGE, HEARTBREAKERS, THE DUCK INN, NATHAN P. MURPHY’S, THE I-ROCK, THE EARL etc