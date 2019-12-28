AZ’s TOP 5 FAVORITES LIST FOR 2019

TOP 5 FAVORITE CD’s
ANGEL
“Risen”
Cleopatra Records
L.A. GUNS
“The Devil You Know”
Frontiers
Curse Mackey
“Instant Exorcism”
Negative Gain
AND
Sine
“Insomnia”
Rougheart Music
ELECTRIC REVOLUTION
“Burn It Down”
CD BABY
The Joy Thieves
“This Will Kill That”
Armalyte
TOP 5 FAVORITE LIVE SHOWS
Angel
with Special Guest Starz and Electric Revolution
Reggies Rock Club Chicago
FRI May 10, 2019
SETLIST:
On the Rocks
Mirrors
Can You Feel It
Wild and Hot
Bad Time
Cast the First Stone
The Fortune
Broken Dreams
Don’t Leave Me Lonely
I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore
All the Young Dudes
Got Love If You Want It
White Lightning
Anyway You Want It
Feelin’ Right
Rock & Rollers
Encore:
Tower
L.A. GUNS
with The Darbies, Teeze, Dang Blasted Crank
RocHaus West Dundee, IL
Thurs April 4, 2019
SETLIST:
No Mercy
Rage
Sex Action
Over the Edge
Electric Gypsy
The Devil You Know
Kiss My Love Goodbye
The Flood’s the Fault of the Rain
I Wanna Be Your Man
Never Enough
Encore:
Speed
Crystal Eyes
The Ballad of Jayne
Rip and Tear
Cheap Trick
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort Riverside Iowa
Saturday, June 15, 2019
SETLIST:
Hello There
Just Got Back
You Got It Going On
Big Eyes
California Man
Elo Kiddies
She’s Tight
Ain’t That a Shame
Need Your Love
The House Is Rockin’ (With Domestic Problems)
I Know What I Want
I’m Waiting for the Man
Heaven Tonight
I Want You to Want Me
Dream Police
Surrender
Auf Wiedersehen
Goodnight Now
Cinderella’s Tom Keifer / L.A. GUNS
Arcada Theater St Charles, IL
Saturday November 2, 2019
L.A. GUNS SETLIST :
Over the Edge
No Mercy
Sex Action
Electric Gypsy
The Devil You Know
Kiss My Love Goodbye
I Wanna Be Your Man
Never Enough
The Ballad of Jayne
Speed
Rip and Tear
TOM KEIFER SETLIST
Touching the Divine
Night Songs
Coming Home
It’s Not Enough
Somebody Save Me
Rise
Nobody’s Fool
Solid Ground
Fallin’ Apart at the Seams
The Last Mile
Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)
Shake Me
Shelter Me
Encore:
Long Cold Winter
The Death of Me
Gypsy Road
Electric Revolution
Friday March 20, 2019
The Looney Bin Bradley IL
Prelude Rise of the Revolution part one “I Got the Fire” (Montrose Cover)
Tempted
Killing Me
Surrender
God And The Devil
No Time for Love
Cookie Jar
Runnin Away
Burn it Down
TOP 5 FAVORITE MOVIES