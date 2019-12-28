AZ’s TOP 5 FAVORITES LIST FOR 2019

Posted on December 28, 2019 by Alex Zander

TOP 5 FAVORITE CD’s

angel-rise-lp1

ANGEL
“Risen”
Cleopatra Records

A LAG

L.A. GUNS
“The Devil You Know”
Frontiers

a curse

Curse Mackey
“Instant Exorcism”
Negative Gain

AND

a Sine
Sine
“Insomnia”
Rougheart Music

a electric

ELECTRIC REVOLUTION
“Burn It Down”

CD BABYa joy

The Joy Thieves
“This Will Kill That”
Armalyte

TOP 5 FAVORITE LIVE SHOWS

Angel
with Special Guest Starz and Electric Revolution
Reggies Rock Club Chicago
FRI May 10, 2019

SETLIST:

On the Rocks

Mirrors

Can You Feel It

Wild and Hot

Bad Time

Cast the First Stone

The Fortune

Broken Dreams

Don’t Leave Me Lonely

I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore

All the Young Dudes

Got Love If You Want It

White Lightning

Anyway You Want It

Feelin’ Right

Rock & Rollers

Encore:

Tower

L.A. GUNS
with The Darbies, Teeze, Dang Blasted Crank
RocHaus West Dundee, IL
Thurs April 4, 2019

SETLIST:

No Mercy

Rage

Sex Action

Over the Edge

Electric Gypsy

The Devil You Know

Kiss My Love Goodbye

The Flood’s the Fault of the Rain

I Wanna Be Your Man

Never Enough

Encore:

Speed

Crystal Eyes

The Ballad of Jayne

Rip and Tear

Cheap Trick
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort Riverside Iowa
Saturday, June 15, 2019

SETLIST:

Hello There

Just Got Back

You Got It Going On

Big Eyes

California Man

Elo Kiddies

She’s Tight

Ain’t That a Shame

Need Your Love

The House Is Rockin’ (With Domestic Problems)

I Know What I Want

I’m Waiting for the Man

Heaven Tonight

I Want You to Want Me

Dream Police

Surrender

Auf Wiedersehen

Goodnight Now

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer / L.A. GUNS
Arcada Theater St Charles, IL
Saturday November 2, 2019

L.A. GUNS SETLIST :

Over the Edge

No Mercy

Sex Action

Electric Gypsy

The Devil You Know

Kiss My Love Goodbye

I Wanna Be Your Man

Never Enough

The Ballad of Jayne

Speed

Rip and Tear

TOM KEIFER SETLIST

Touching the Divine

Night Songs

Coming Home

It’s Not Enough

Somebody Save Me

Rise

Nobody’s Fool

Solid Ground

Fallin’ Apart at the Seams

The Last Mile

Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)

Shake Me

Shelter Me

Encore:

Long Cold Winter

The Death of Me

Gypsy Road

Electric Revolution
Friday March 20, 2019
The Looney Bin Bradley IL

Prelude Rise of the Revolution part one “I Got the Fire” (Montrose Cover)
Tempted
Killing Me
Surrender
God And The Devil
No Time for Love
Cookie Jar
Runnin Away
Burn it Down

TOP 5 FAVORITE MOVIES

a once

 

null

a dedwood

a dirt

