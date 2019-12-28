AZ’s TOP 5 FAVORITES LIST FOR 2019

TOP 5 FAVORITE CD’s

ANGEL

“Risen”

Cleopatra Records

L.A. GUNS

“The Devil You Know”

Frontiers

Curse Mackey

“Instant Exorcism”

Negative Gain

AND



Sine

“Insomnia”

Rougheart Music

ELECTRIC REVOLUTION

“Burn It Down”

CD BABY

The Joy Thieves

“This Will Kill That”

Armalyte

TOP 5 FAVORITE LIVE SHOWS

Angel

with Special Guest Starz and Electric Revolution

Reggies Rock Club Chicago

FRI May 10, 2019

SETLIST:

On the Rocks

Mirrors

Can You Feel It

Wild and Hot

Bad Time

Cast the First Stone

The Fortune

Broken Dreams

Don’t Leave Me Lonely

I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore

All the Young Dudes

Got Love If You Want It

White Lightning

Anyway You Want It

Feelin’ Right

Rock & Rollers

Encore:

Tower

L.A. GUNS

with The Darbies, Teeze, Dang Blasted Crank

RocHaus West Dundee, IL

Thurs April 4, 2019

SETLIST:

No Mercy

Rage

Sex Action

Over the Edge

Electric Gypsy

The Devil You Know

Kiss My Love Goodbye

The Flood’s the Fault of the Rain

I Wanna Be Your Man

Never Enough

Encore:

Speed

Crystal Eyes

The Ballad of Jayne

Rip and Tear

Cheap Trick

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort Riverside Iowa

Saturday, June 15, 2019

SETLIST:

Hello There

Just Got Back

You Got It Going On

Big Eyes

California Man

Elo Kiddies

She’s Tight

Ain’t That a Shame

Need Your Love

The House Is Rockin’ (With Domestic Problems)

I Know What I Want

I’m Waiting for the Man

Heaven Tonight

I Want You to Want Me

Dream Police

Surrender

Auf Wiedersehen

Goodnight Now

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer / L.A. GUNS

Arcada Theater St Charles, IL

Saturday November 2, 2019

L.A. GUNS SETLIST :

Over the Edge

No Mercy

Sex Action

Electric Gypsy

The Devil You Know

Kiss My Love Goodbye

I Wanna Be Your Man

Never Enough

The Ballad of Jayne

Speed

Rip and Tear

TOM KEIFER SETLIST

Touching the Divine

Night Songs

Coming Home

It’s Not Enough

Somebody Save Me

Rise

Nobody’s Fool

Solid Ground

Fallin’ Apart at the Seams

The Last Mile

Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)

Shake Me

Shelter Me

Encore:

Long Cold Winter

The Death of Me

Gypsy Road

Electric Revolution

Friday March 20, 2019

The Looney Bin Bradley IL

Prelude Rise of the Revolution part one “I Got the Fire” (Montrose Cover)

Tempted

Killing Me

Surrender

God And The Devil

No Time for Love

Cookie Jar

Runnin Away

Burn it Down

TOP 5 FAVORITE MOVIES