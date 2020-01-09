Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Breaks Up with Joker in Wild New Birds of Prey Trailer

The standout from 2016’s Suicide Squad returns for her own film, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — and she’s got a few friends this time.

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film starts with Robbie’s Quinn relationship with Jared Leto‘s Joker ending under fiery circumstances. After some crying, she’s ready to face the world on her own.

“This all started when the Joker and I broke up. It was completely mutual. And soon enough I was back on my feet, ready to embrace the fierce goddess within,” she says in a voiceover, though a shot of her crying and eating cheese straight out of a can tells a different story.

“Now that I’ve cut ties with Mr. J, I’m about to learn that a lot of people want me dead,” she adds, pointing to Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask as the one at the top of the list.

Luckily for her, she’s not the only one he’s hunting.

The trailer then introduces Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary, Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco’s Cassandra Cain.

“He’s after all of us. The kid just robbed him, you betrayed him, you killed his BFF and you’re dumb enough to be building a case against him. So unless we all wanna die very unpleasant deaths, we’re gonna have to work together,” Quinn tells the group, who all reluctantly agree.

Directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and with Robbie also on board as a producer, Birds of Prey takes a distinctly female perspective on a character of whom some previous incarnations have veered into male-fantasy territory.

“It’s definitely less male gaze-y,” Robbie told Vogue, while trying on some of Harley’s wacky new wardrobe, in the magazine’s July cover story.

Birds of Prey hits theaters Feb. 7, and Robbie will appear as Harley Quinn again in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, due Aug. 6, 2021.