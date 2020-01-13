Ministry Announces The Industrial Strength Tour With KMFDM & Front Line Assembly Kicking Off July 1; In Celebration of 30 Years of “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste”



In honor of the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s revolutionary album “The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste,” band creator Al Jourgensen decided to go old school with the celebrations, announcing The Industrial Strength Tour to kick off this summer alongside very special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly.

“’The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste’ just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day,” says Jourgensen. “But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”

“The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste” was released in November 1989 and features hit singles “Thieves,” “Burning Inside” and “So What.” The record further cemented Ministry and Jourgensen as music innovators ahead of their time, producing a voluminous, aggressive sound that became a trademark for the industrial music genre.

Kicking off July 1 in Seattle and wrapping August 1 in San Francisco, the 25-date Industrial Strength Tour hits most major markets in the U.S. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 am local time at www.ministryband.com. Blabbermouth is also hosting an exclusive presale beginning at 10 AM local time Tuesday, January 14 and running through 10 PM local time Wednesday, January 15—find the presale code at https://www.blabbermouth.net/.

The Industrial Strength Tour comes after a memorable 2019 for Ministry who joined Slayer on the thrash metal band’s final dates of its Farewell World Tour and the release of a new fully authorized limited-edition visual history book, “Ministry: Prescripture.” Find more info here:

https://www.melodicvirtue.com/collections/ministry

THE INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH TOUR

July



1 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Sodo

2 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

3 Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

5 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

9 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

13 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

16 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

17 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

18 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

19 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

21 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

22 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

24 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

25 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

26 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

28 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

30 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

31 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

August



1 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

For tickets and more information, visit www.ministryband.com/tour.

Website: www.ministryband.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/WeAreMinistry

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/WeAreMinistry

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/WeAreMinistry