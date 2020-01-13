Morbius – Official Teaser Trailer First Look (2020)

Sony Pictures has just debuted the first trailer for Morbius, the next Spider-Man bad guy to hit the big screen in a solo film. Under the notes of Für Elise, the trailer shows the struggling life of Michael Morbius, who is affected by a rare blood disease. One day, though, he seems to find a cure and a solution for all his problems. Little does he know his problems are just about to begin, as he contracts a form of vampirism.

But the surprises are not over yet. Right at the very end of the trailer, a familiar face pops up to ask “what’s up?” to Morbius. This movie, then, will likely pave the way for a future story focused on the Sinister Six. It’s just a matter of time before Morbius and Spider-Man cross paths.

Morbius is Sony’s adaptation of the Marvel anti-hero Morbius the Living Vampire. The film sees Daniel Espinosa (Life, Safe House) behind the camera with a script by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama (Netflix’s Lost In Space), based on the Marvel Comics character created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane who first appeared in 1971’s “Amazing Spider-Man” #101.

Originally Dr. Michael Morbius, the character tried to cure his rare blood disease only to become afflicted with a form of vampirism that gave him superior strength, fangs and a taste for plasma. The character then fought Spider-Man several times. Eventually, he earned several of his own books where he had a more heroic arc. He has an ongoing feud with the character Blade the Vampire Hunter in the source material.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will produce the film with Lucas Foster, with Sony executive Palak Patel overseeing for the studio. Moreover, this is one of several Spider-Man spin-off projects in development at Sony, including Silk, Nightwatch, Black Cat, and Silver Sable.