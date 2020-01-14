RAMMSTEIN Is Coming To North America

RAMMSTEIN is teasing what appears to be a short tour of North America. Earlier today, the German industrial metallers shared a map of the continent with several highlighted states and provinces, including California, Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts, sa well as Quebec (Canada) and Mexico City (Mexico). An accompanying caption reads, “Get ready, Amerika!” and directs fans to the RAMMSTEIN web site where fans can join a mailing list to receive further details of the band’s news.

RAMMSTEIN’s seventh, untitled album came out last May via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band’s first studio disc since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da” was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Kruspe told Metal Wani about the making of the band’s new album: “Well, when I thought to do another RAMMSTEIN record, I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do that. I’m not going through more suffering.’ That was four years ago. But what we did in the beginning is we said ‘Let’s get together and try to come up with three or four songs.’ We didn’t really put any pressure on us, which was very important at this time. While we were starting to rehearse and stuff and getting ideas, I thought, ‘Wow, it’s actually very good. Things have changed.’ All of a sudden, there’s a certain kind of respect that I always missed a little bit. We just had good chemistry, which reminded me of the first time when we started. Then I felt, like, ‘What would interest me on a new RAMMSTEIN record?’ I thought, ‘Every time people talk RAMMSTEIN, it’s about fire. It’s all about the show.’ Nobody talks about the music anymore for RAMMSTEIN, and it kind of bothered me. I was thinking, ‘I want to do another record. It has to be musical in a way that can really stand out from other records.’ That was my goal, or our goal.”

As for the disc’s musical direction and how it compares to the band’s previous efforts, Kruspe said: “It’s so hard to say it, because I’m working four years on the record, I’m so close. I think when I listen to the record — it’s almost ‘RAMMSTEIN 3D’ is how I describe it.”



RAMMSTEIN will also embark on a European stadium tour in 2020. The trek will kick off in May and include shows in Germany, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Northern Ireland.