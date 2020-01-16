Watch Trailer For GLENN DANZIG’s ‘Verotika’ Ahead Of Blu-Ray/DVD Release

The official trailer for Glenn Danzig’s feature film directorial debut, “Verotika”, can be seen below. The title will be released as a three-disc Blu-ray/DVD set on February 25. According to the product’s Amazon listing, the Cleopatra release will include both Blu-ray and DVD discs, along with a third disc featuring the anthology film’s soundtrack.

When it debuted at the Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago last year, “Verotika” was compared by some reviewers to Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room”, the so-bad-it’s-amazing drama which is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

“If you do something you love, it’s difficult,” Danzig said at Cinepocalypse. “On a movie set, there are tons of problems that happen that you would never foresee. So, you have to hit the ground running… Right from the start, it was very clear we’re not making a Hollywood movie. A lot of my influences and the different films I like, especially European films, you can see them in here, and, lighting, colors, it’s much different from a movie you will see nowadays.”

“Verotika”, which as originally supposed to come out on VOD this past Halloween, stars Ashley Wisdom, Scotch Hopkins, Alice Haig, Kayden Kross, Natalia Borowsky, Rachel Alig and Sean Kanan. The film also features a cameo appearance from Caroline Williams of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2” fame.



As previously reported, Danzig has set “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires” as the title of his next movie. Acording to the film’s official entry on IMDB, it was written and directed by Danzig, with Glenn also acting as the executive producer, along with James Cullen Bresack. The cinematography is by Danzig and Pedja Radenkovic. The film stars Devon Sawa, Danny Trejo, Julian Sands and Kim Director, among others.