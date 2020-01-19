Today’s MKULTRASOUND PodCast Postponed till Tomorrow Monday 1/20/2020

Posted on January 19, 2020 by Alex Zander

postponed

Since Cassie couldn’t make it and Emily is having car trouble today’s show is postponed till tomorrow night. (I get 4 Big Buford’s tomorrow) it’s 7 degrees Wind chills were between -10 and -20 below zero throughout the entire area Sunday morning, making it the coldest day of this winter so far.
 
The next MKULTRASOUND PodCast: Rob calls in from Boston and Emily Sifrit is in studio. (Rob met Tulsi Gabbard)  Also find out the mystery behind the cocaine inhaling Asian girls.
Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

