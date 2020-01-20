MORTIIS US TOUR 2020 Kicks off this Week/MKULTRASOUND PodCast Next Weekend

Mortiis will be returning to North America for an Era I headline run, supported by avant-garde black metal hybrid T.O.M.B.. The 14-date strong US tour kicks off on 24th January at The Whiskey Junction in Minneapolis and finishes on 8th February at San Francisco’s legendary DNA Lounge.



The new album “Spirit Of Rebellion” is penned for release this week, January 24th via Omnipresence Production / Dead Seed Production.



On the release Mortiis says:



“I had to fend off a lot of demons to get to this point. They’ll be back, they always come back, but at least my vision is no longer clouded…When I was working on re-interpreting my old music for the Cold Meat Industry festival in Stockholm almost two years ago, I had no idea that I´d eventually create an (almost) new record, nor that a section of it would be used for my first Dungeon Synth video since 1996. But here we are.” – Mortiis

On Saturday January 25 Alex Zander and Cassie Balazic will produce an episode of the MKULTRASOUND PodCast with special guest Mortiis.

US tour 2020 w/ avant-garde black metal hybrid T.O.M.B.



24 Jan The Whiskey Junction, Minneapolis (MN)

25 Jan Reggies, Chicago (IL)

26 Jan Civic Music Hall, Toledo (OH)

27 Jan The Masquerade (Purgatory), Atlanta (GA)

28 Jan The Orpheum, Tampa (FL)

30 Jan White Oak Music Hall, Houston (TX)

31 Jan Come and Take it Live!, Austin (TX)

01 Feb Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, Dallas (TX)

02 Feb The Riot Room, Kansas City (MO)

03 Feb Oriental Theatre, Denver (CO)

05 Feb Club Red, Meza (AZ)

06 Feb Brick by brick, San Diego (CA)

07 Feb Catch One (Underground), Los Angeles (CA)

08 Feb DNA Lounge, San Francisco (CA)