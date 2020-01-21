RAMMSTEIN Announces Summer/Fall 2020 North American Tour

This year will see the North American debut of the most extreme spectacle in live music, when RAMMSTEIN brings its full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever. Rock and roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience will be on display for a series of 10 open-air dates beginning August 20 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and setting eight U.S. stadiums ablaze before a final bonfire at Foro Sol in Mexico City on September 27. The tour is produced by AEG Presents.

Tour dates:

Aug. 20 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 27 – Washington, DC – FedExField

Aug. 30 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Sep. 03 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sep. 06 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sep. 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sep. 16 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sep. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sep. 27 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

Tickets go on sale on Friday January 24 at 10 a.m. local time

RAMMSTEIN’s seventh, untitled album came out last May via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band’s first studio disc since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da” was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Kruspe told Metal Wani about the making of the band’s new album: “Well, when I thought to do another RAMMSTEIN record, I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do that. I’m not going through more suffering.’ That was four years ago. But what we did in the beginning is we said ‘Let’s get together and try to come up with three or four songs.’ We didn’t really put any pressure on us, which was very important at this time. While we were starting to rehearse and stuff and getting ideas, I thought, ‘Wow, it’s actually very good. Things have changed.’ All of a sudden, there’s a certain kind of respect that I always missed a little bit. We just had good chemistry, which reminded me of the first time when we started. Then I felt, like, ‘What would interest me on a new RAMMSTEIN record?’ I thought, ‘Every time people talk RAMMSTEIN, it’s about fire. It’s all about the show.’ Nobody talks about the music anymore for RAMMSTEIN, and it kind of bothered me. I was thinking, ‘I want to do another record. It has to be musical in a way that can really stand out from other records.’ That was my goal, or our goal.”

RAMMSTEIN will embark on a European stadium tour this spring. The trek will kick off in May and include shows in Germany, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Northern Ireland.