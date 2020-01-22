Rolan Bolan speaks on T. Rex induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, celebrates father’s legacy in song with Beauty in Chaos and The Mission’s Wayne Hussey

In light of the fact that T. Rex has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolan Bolan (son of Marc Bolan and singer Gloria Jones) has come forward with an official statement in this regard.

“It is truly executing for my father Marc Bolan and his band mates to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It has taken some time, but his music has influenced musicians all around the world. From the powerful guitar riffs and mystical lyrics, their music embodied the rush of Beatle mania and the feeling to find the groove in your own beat. This will be a true honor and a chance to reach a new audience all around the world. Keep a little Marc in your heart,” says Rolan Bolan.

Just a few months ago, Bolan presented his own rendition of ’20th Century Boy’ together with LA-based collective Beauty in Chaos and The Mission frontman Wayne Hussey, along with a fun-filled retro-inspired video, created by Industrialism Films and directed by Vicente Cordero.

This track is off the new Beauty in Chaos album ‘Beauty Re-Envisioned’. This rendition definitely sounds more like T. Rex than the industrial-fueled version featuring Ministry’s Al Jourgensen that appears on Beauty In Chaos’s debut ‘Finding Beauty in Chaos’.

Rolan Bolan explains his involvement in the project: “When Michael came to me about Beauty In Chaos and doing ‘20th Century Boy’ , I first thought ‘here we go again, another T. Rex cover, but once I heard the track and talked with him about the love and respect he has for my father’s music it just made sense. It was great timing for me as I was just beginning to get back into making music and we just clicked in the studio. My Dad was so influential to so many, and at times it’s been hard for me to understand what that really means. I’m really proud of what we’ve done here and I believe he would be too.”

“Most definitely, Marc was a BIG reason not only why but how I play guitar. He was a brilliant performer and a underrated guitarist. I think a lot of times, the award show things get it wrong. I like to think the RRHOF finally got it right here. There are plenty of artists already inducted that Marc greatly influenced. I am trilled for Marc, the band and the Bolan family that are getting the deserved recognition. I feared it would just be an American popularity contest. For whatever reason, his popularity did not translated to the States. To hear someone think Power Station wrote ‘Get It On’ (Bang A Gong)’ is a crime,” says Michael Ciravolo.

“I know that would probably be no Bowie, Slade, and Mott The Hoople if not for Marc. This list is only the tip of the iceberg in my opinion. Getting to record ‘20th Century Boy’ with Marc’s son Rolan is certainly on my personal Top-10 great moments in my life. Having Rolan tell me he thought his dad would love the version and the video is still surreal. I was blessed to be one of the first people Rolan called to tell, so I knew for a few days prior to the public announcement.”

Beauty in Chaos’ also involves many music luminaries, including Simon Gallup (The Cure), Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Pete Parada (The Offspring), dUg Pinnick (Kings X), ICE-T (Body Count), producer Tim Palmer, guitar icon Zakk Wylde, Ashton Nyte (The Awakening), Rolan Bolan, Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Michael Aston (Gene Loves Jezebel), Paul Wiley (Marilyn Manson), Michael Aston and Dirk Doucette (Gene Loves Jezebel), Pando (A Flock of Seagulls), Evi Vine, Johnny Indovina (Human Drama), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson), Betsy Martin (Caterwaul / Purr Machine), Kevin Kipnis (Purr Machine / Kommunity FK), Ummagma and KITTY LECTRO, among others.

‘Beauty Re-Envisioned’ is available on deluxe CD, limited-edition heavy-weight colored vinyl, and digitally. CDs and vinyl can be ordered directly from Beauty in Chaos. Apart from the 14 core tracks, orders placed via the website also come with 11 bonus remixes.

CREDITS

Recording Credits

Rolan Bolan: lead vocals

Wayne Hussey: harmony vocals and electric guitar

Michael Ciravolo: electric guitar

Andy Cousin: bass

Michael Rozon: drums

Zach Landreneau: piano

Calvin Schultz: saxophone

Additional backing vocals by Ashton Nyte and Angela Carole Brown

Recorded, mixed and produced by Michael Rozon

Video by Industrialism Films

Directed by Vicente Cordero

Filmed at Tiger Lab Studios, Van Nuys CA

Hair and Makeup by Nicole and Sophia Ciravolo

Staging by PrVideo by Industrialism Films

Dirop Heaven

“Stunning musical and, in particular, six-string intricacy that mixes Ciravolo’s love of rock, pop, post-punk, goth, new wave and other styles and wraps it all in layers of lush, ringing, occasionally grimy and often heavily effected guitars” – Guitar World

“Guitarist Michael Ciravolo assembled an all-star cast for his moody hard-hitting album… Intense” – Rolling Stone

“Both records offer a rich sonic palette of unabashed gothic rock and post-punk romanticism, that reverberates through the varied inputs of a melange of musicians who are masters of their craft” – Post-Punk.com

“True evolution – just hits you like a sucker punch…. mesmerized and captivated” – Jammerzine

“A new gothic rock project… hauntingly heavy and beautiful” – LA Weekly

