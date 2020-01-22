SLASH On New GUNS N’ ROSES Music: ‘There’s Been No Definitive Answer On Anything’

GUNS N’ ROSES guitarist Slash was asked in a new interview with Guitar.com for an update on new music from the band. He responded: “There’s been no definitive answer on anything and I’ll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now. It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

When the interviewer pointed out to Slash that the music industry in 2020 is a lot different to the last time he and GUNS made a record, the guitarist said: “Yeah. And there’s a handful people who said, ‘Yeah, make a record and go old school.’ And there’s a handful of people that are, like, ‘We don’t even know what buying a record is any more.'”

Ever since guitarist Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan reunited in 2016 as GUNS N’ ROSES, rumors have been circulating that new music from the band — the first to feature the three “classic-lineup” members since 1993 — was in the works.

Last September, Slash told SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation” that writing new material for GUNS N’ ROSES was the “focus” for the coming months. Slash also talked about whether GUNS N’ ROSES fans can expect to see new music from the band in the form of standalone singles or as a full-length record. He explained: “I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don’t think that’s really changed all that much. But there’s a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than… I mean, there’s always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it’s like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it. [Laughs] I haven’t seen any routine kind of thing that works. I mean, you can do any one of a million different things to releasing a record. But at the end of the day, I think that we will ultimately release a full album.”

GUNS N’ ROSES’ “Not In This Lifetime” tour, which began almost four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, “Not in This Lifetime” features Slash, McKagan and Rose backed by Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N’ ROSES will perform at the second Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, set to take place January 30 through February 1 at American Airlines Arena in Miami. GUNS N’ ROSES will headline on January 31.