the MKULTRASOUND PodCast will be LIVE at CHICANNAFEST 2020

We will be PodCasting from our own Lizard Lounge at CHICANNAFEST April 9-11, 2020

TICKETS

www.ticketfairy.com/event/chicannafest-9apr2020/?fbclid=IwAR0XS7GjLqv5-oBSoKQ85zKYrgzZPzNn91Qzkl0DFj7FZVWKmsmLV5Xrlr0

The First, The One.. The ONLY..

The First Ever, Fully Legal.. SMOKE-FRIENDLY, Professionally Produced Cannabis Expo & Music Festival in the heart of

Downtown Chicago!

We are Chicago’s Official Cannabis Trade Show.

You can see, sample, try & buy for the first time legally in Chicago history at this professional cannabis exposition & music festival designed to celebrate the recreational legalization of cannabis in all of its forms.

See major Illinois cultivators along with local dispensaries. National breeders and cannabis technology companies together with national brands of thc, cbd, vapor and more. You will also see, sample, buy & try all kinds of growing supplies, edibles, lighting, concentrates, oils, candy, glass, flower of all kinds and so much more..

Mix all of that with a unique music festival featuring great live bands and deejays across all spectrums of music.

ChiCannaFest will also feature some of Chicago’s favorite food choices to help with the munchies during this unique event!

ChiCannaFest is giving a portion of the door proceeds to select national children’s hospitals.

Will You Help Make History At The MOST UNIQUE EVENT IN CHICAGO?