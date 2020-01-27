MORTIIS at Reggies Rock Club Chicago, IL 1/25/2020 photos by Cassie Balazic for MK ULTRA MAGAZINE

The synthesizer was set in middle of the stage and looked like a toolbox straight out of hell. There was a screen in the background and the lights dimmed as the master of Dark Dungeon Music emerged onto the stage and stood behind his instrument which served as a podium for the dark ambient soundscape that would engulf the venue throughout the duration of the performance. Having witnessed each of MORTIIS’s metamorphosis; Eras I, II and III the music he returned to from his earliest years were comfortably familiar. I’ve been playing it for over two decades. The Cold Meat Industry label was one of my very favorites and as a writer welcomed each offering as it arrived with both open ear and mind. The genesis of MORTIIS’s music has been described by some as avant-garde, darkwave, hypnotic, nightmarish, macabre, and atmospheric. Maybe it’s all of those, but to me it’s more. It takes me back to year one of MK ULTRA Magazines print days and again it was comfortably familiar.



Other than some lights and the images that graced the screen the performance was non eventful and that’s just as it should be. Some people don’t get it and maybe that’s another reason why its no near and dear to this music lover. For this listener this was a night which has been a long time coming.



I should also point out that the merch table was one of the more impressive displays I’ve seen in ages. There were shirts. hoodies, cd’s, vinyl, cassette tapes, patches pins etc. Of course there was one thing I was looking for that seemed not to be on display, his first book Secrets of My Kingdom a leather bound book and CD, limited to 850 copies worldwide, signed my Mortiis as well as the still available”Secrets Of My Kingdom: Return To Dimensions Unknown” Book Box Set. No biggie. I’ll own them one day.