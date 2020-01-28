TIM SKÖLD And NERO BELLUM Join Forces In NOT MY GOD

Two leaders of hardcore industrial music, Tim Sköld (ex-MARILYN MANSON, KMFDM, SHOTGUN MESSIAH) and Nero Bellum (PSYCLON NINE), combine forces on this debut album for their brand new project, NOT MY GOD.

The pair are no strangers to working together, having both served as live bandmembers for the other’s projects — Sköld as the guitarist for PSYCLON NINE and Bellum as the keyboardist for SKOLD. However, NOT MY GOD marks their first artistic collaboration, writing and recording together on a studio album.

NOT MY GOD’s self-titled release features 13 all-new compositions and while some might brand this release as industrial, Sköld and Bellum have crafted a majestic new take on electronic music that showcases experimentation while perverting pop sensibilities. The duo also teamed with renowned video director, Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, for a spectacular video for the lead-off single, “Fiction”.

“Not My God” will be available on digital platforms everywhere as well as on digipak CD and a very limited (only 300 made) 2LP clear vinyl pressing via Cleopatra Records starting February 14.

Track listing:

01. Fiction

02. Until The Pain Is Gone

03. Sowing Discord

04. Murder Suicide

05. Equalizer

06. Birthright

07. Decay, Decay

08. First Blood

09. Nevermore

10. Right Now

11. Persephone

12. Cold Black

13. 13

Sköld has been one of few lasting Swedish music exports since the 1980s as frontman for one of that country’s earliest and more successful metal bands, SHOTGUN MESSIAH. After the suspension of that outfit in the mid-90s, Sköld struck out on his own and released the debut album for his industrial metal project, the self-titled SKOLD album, in 1996. The album was hailed as a triumph with songs such as “Chaos” and “Hail Mary” landing in major motion pictures as well as mainstream video games. Since then, Sköld has gone on to work in a numerous other major bands, becoming a member of KMFDM and MARILYN MANSON as well as playing live with Taime Downe’s THE NEWLYDEADS and Nivek Ogre’s OHGR, all the while composing, performing, and producing for other artists, for example MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, as well as several SKOLD albums.