TOM KEIFER Releases Music Video For ‘Hype’

Tom Keifer has released a compelling, high-energy music video for “Hype”, the raucous, heavy, second single from his sophomore solo album, “Rise”. The song and video speak directly to life in our current culture.

“‘Hype’ reflects the over-stimulation, endless information and clever deception that we are bombarded with in today’s society,” explained Keifer. “Computers, devices, Internet, news, social media, politics, television…all coming at us from every angle around the clock. It’s becoming harder and harder to separate reality from illusion. The song and video mirror the world of overload we are all living in and its exhaustive effect. Not all aspects of the information age are bad or even new, for that matter, but the sum of it all, amplified though today’s technology, at times can really make us feel like… ‘All in overload about to blow the height of a new low – Scream like hell drown out all this hype.'”

The Vicente Cordero-directed video for “Hype” — written by Tom Keifer and Savannah Keifer.

In touring news, Keifer and #keiferband (Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers) will continue the “Rise” tour throughout 2020, bringing their potent, high-energy show to a city near you.



“Rise” was released in September via Cleopatra Records. Produced by Tom, Savannah and Kyle O’Connor, the disc scales renewed sonic heights. From the tasty slide work that stamps “Touching The Divine”, the nontraditionally arranged, heavy, dark jam of “Untitled”, the breakneck thrust of “All Amped Up” to the tender coda of “You Believe In Me”, “Rise” signifies the ongoing evolution of the CINDERELLA frontman as a person, songwriter, and bandleader. It’s the aural portrait of an artist who, to borrow a phrase, is still climbing

“When this band came together, we all felt a bit like broken souls, each with our own unique story,” Tom explained. “If you ask anyone in the band, they would all say this band came along at just the right time. Every human who walks this planet faces challenges and extreme adversity they have to overcome. As a band, we feel fortunate to be able to face those things together. There is a piece of every band member in the ‘The Death Of Me’ as well as throughout the entire ‘Rise’ album.”

The common thread to each song on “Rise” is the intuitive interplay between each member of #keiferband, a tight but loose collective that’s spent the last six-plus years on the road honing their live craft together in support of Keifer’s critically acclaimed 2013 solo debut, “The Way Life Goes”. “Rise” is the studio-bred equivalent of a band just now realizing the full scope of its powers.

“We were trying to capture the feeling of what people have witnessed live with this band,” Keifer explained. “There’s an off-the-rails, real live feel to ‘Rise’ — and that’s what we were going for. It shows a real kind of angst and reckless abandon that we tried not to polish too much. And when we pull it back on the ballads, it’s more about the emotion, the soul, and making people feel something in a different way.”

“To me, the perfect rock and roll record is perfectly fucked up,” Keifer said with a hearty laugh. “You try to make each record interesting and different. I don’t ever want to make the same record twice, even though there’s a common thread between them. Everything doesn’t have to be perfectly in place, but there is a balance you try to strike. Sometimes there may be something about it that’s technically not ‘right,’ but there’s a vibe, an energy and an attitude to it that I always try to preserve.”

Tom Keifer’s upcoming tour dates:

Tue 2/18 — Cincinnati, Ohio, USA — Bogart’s

Wed 2/19 — Louisville, Kentucky, USA — Mercury Ballroom

Fri 2/21 — Flint, Michigan, USA — Machine Shop

Sat 2/22 — Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, USA — Kewadin Casinos

Fri 7/17 — Buckley, Wales, U.K. — Tivoli

Sat 7/18 — Dent, U.K. — Ramblin’ Man Fair

Sun 7/19 — Nottingham, U.K. — Rescue Rooms

Tue 7/21 — Bliston, U.K. — Robin 2

Wed 7/22 — Essen, Germany — Turock

Thu 7/23 — Brande-hornerkirchen, Germany — Headbangers Open Air

Sat 7/25 — Blackpool, U.K. — The Waterloo Music Bar

Sun 7/26 — Ebbw Vale, U.K. — Steelhouse Festival

Mon 7/27 — Milton Keynes, U.K. — Craufurd Arms

Wed 7/29 — Wacken, Germany — Wacken Open Air

Thu 7/30 — Goteborg, Sweden — Pustervik

Fri 7/31 — Rejmyre, Sweden — Skogsrojet Festival

Sun 8/2 — Rottenburg, Germany — Rock Of Ages

Mon 8/3 — Telfs In Tirol, Austria — Rathaussaal Telfs