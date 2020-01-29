REVIEW: Suffering for Kisses – “Some Hurt More Than Others”

Posted on January 29, 2020 by Alex Zander

suffering

www.sufferingforkisses.bandcamp.com/album/some-hurt-more-than-others

 
I haven’t heard of Suffering for Kisses before and therefore didn’t know what to expect. The instrumentation and mix is elegantly minimalist. The production and recording captures the starkness of the content. Tony’s voice is soothing and smooth and floats easily in the background of gothic and ethereal instrumentation. Standout tracks are War and Summer List. – Thom Wellz

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.