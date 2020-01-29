REVIEW: Suffering for Kisses – “Some Hurt More Than Others”

www.sufferingforkisses.bandcamp.com/album/some-hurt-more-than-others



I haven’t heard of Suffering for Kisses before and therefore didn’t know what to expect. The instrumentation and mix is elegantly minimalist. The production and recording captures the starkness of the content. Tony’s voice is soothing and smooth and floats easily in the background of gothic and ethereal instrumentation. Standout tracks are War and Summer List. – Thom Wellz