This Sunday on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast: The Great NICK HUFFMAN

NICK HUFFMAN

He’s been called ‘The most interesting man in Kankakee County’ and there’s no doubt about it. Known not only for his antics, shenanigans and YouTube stunts, Nick owns the Looney Bin , the Official Venue of Dirtbag Clothing company and America’s Smallest Venue and just happened to be the first guest on our show last April.

 

This one in not for the kiddies so put on your big boy pants and get ready to hear some true tales from a master story teller as only he can spin them.

 

 

ON SOUNDCLOUD: www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

 

ON YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/TheMKULTRASOUNDPodCast

