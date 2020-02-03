BAUHAUS Featuring Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J ANNOUNCES DALLAS AND CHICAGO SHOWS Tickets On Sale Wednesday, February 5th

BAUHAUS (1st December 2019 – Los Angeles, CA)

Photo credit: Jolene Siana

Thursday, July 23, 2020

The Bomb Factory

Dallas, TX

Ticket Link: www.axs.com/events/390024/bauhaus-tickets?skin=bombfactory

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Aragon Ballroom

Chicago, IL

Ticket link: www.ticketmaster.com/event/0400583F97D04FC0

Other Announced Shows:

Apr 8 – London UK @ Alexandra Palace

Apr 28 – Mexico City MX @ Fronton Mexico

Apr 29 – Mexico City MX @ Fronton Mexico

June 6 – Barcelona ES @ Primavera Festival

June 12 – Athens GR @ Release Festival

June 26 – New York NY @ Radio City Music Hall

WHAT PRESS HAS SAID ABOUT

THEIR LOS ANGELES, CA SHOWS

(3rd – 4th November and 1st December 2019)

“Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus delivered a chilling rendition of their debut single, ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ at their first live show in 13 years Sunday. The gig took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, capturing the band in fine form as they effortlessly moved from the song’s abstract, spine-tingling intro into its eerily serene guitar jangle. Frontman Peter Murphy expertly navigated the song’s steady build as well, unleashing a mighty, reverb-soaked howl toward the end as he sang, ‘Oh Bela, Bela’s undead’.”

– ROLLING STONE

“Anticipation was electric for their return — a line stretched around the block before doors, a queue that only rivaled that to the merch table — and fans came out dressed to the nines. The band did not disappoint.” – BROOKLYN VEGAN

“Those who expected to see an iconic band were not disappointed… it was clear that Bauhaus were back with a vengeance.” – BUZZBANDS.LA

“… as marvelous as ever.” – LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS



BAUHAUS (November 3, 2019- Los Angeles, CA)

Photo credit: Gary Bandfield