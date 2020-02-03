GUNS N ROSES are Coming to Wrigley Field

Music fans will have yet another opportunity to attend a concert at Wrigley Field this summer, as the iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses will play the Friendly Confines.

The band announced dates for their upcoming stadium tour on Monday, and the group will hit Chicago on July 26 for a date at Wrigley Field.

According to a social media post from the band, presales for the show will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The historic stadium already has a jam-packed lineup of concerts this summer, kicking off with Maroon 5 on June 13. Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy will bring the “Hella Mega” tour to the stadium on Aug. 13, while Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will take the stage on Aug. 28. Chris Stapleton will be joined by The Highwomen and Jason Isbell on Aug. 29, and the concert season will wrap up with the Zac Brown Band on Sept. 12th

For more information on tickets and scheduling, visit the Cubs’ concert website: www.mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts

Newly announced North American tour dates:

Jul. 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

Jul. 08 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Jul. 11 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Jul. 13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jul. 16 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Jul. 18 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium

Jul. 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Jul. 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Jul. 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Jul. 29 – Denver, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 02 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Aug. 05 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Aug. 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium

Aug. 12 – Atlanta, GA – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Aug. 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 23 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome

Aug. 26 – Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium