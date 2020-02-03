GUNS N ROSES are Coming to Wrigley Field

Music fans will have yet another opportunity to attend a concert at Wrigley Field this summer, as the iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses will play the Friendly Confines.
The band announced dates for their upcoming stadium tour on Monday, and the group will hit Chicago on July 26 for a date at Wrigley Field.
According to a social media post from the band, presales for the show will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The historic stadium already has a jam-packed lineup of concerts this summer, kicking off with Maroon 5 on June 13. Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy will bring the “Hella Mega” tour to the stadium on Aug. 13, while Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will take the stage on Aug. 28. Chris Stapleton will be joined by The Highwomen and Jason Isbell on Aug. 29, and the concert season will wrap up with the Zac Brown Band on Sept. 12th
For more information on tickets and scheduling, visit the Cubs’ concert website: www.mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts
Newly announced North American tour dates:
Jul. 04 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
Jul. 08 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Jul. 11 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Jul. 13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Jul. 16 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Jul. 18 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
Jul. 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Jul. 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
Jul. 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Jul. 29 – Denver, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Aug. 02 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Aug. 05 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
Aug. 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Sofi Stadium
Aug. 12 – Atlanta, GA – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Aug. 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 23 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome
Aug. 26 – Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium