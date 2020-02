Then Comes Silence are the Swedish captains of post-punk. Flirting with death & sorrow, the new album Machine, full of gripping beats & eerily cold melodies is a dystopian reflection of all things dark. Seductive, sinister anthems such as “We Lose The Night”, “Dark End” & “Kill It” take the listener on a journey from swinging postpunk to the shadows of goth-gaze & psychedelica in symbiosis.

