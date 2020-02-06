Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Releases Porn Music Video on Euro Platform

SOURCE: www.xbiz.com

BERLIN — Till Lindemann, the frontman for cult German rock group Rammstein, has released another pornographic video via European adult platform Visit-X.net to promote the latest single of his side project Lindemann.

Lindemann (the act) is a duo comprised of the eponymous German vocalist and Peter Tatgren, of Swedish group Hypocrisy and Pain.

The new video was created for Lindemann’s latest single, “Platz Ein” (“Number One”), and has been directed by collaborator Zoran Bihac. In the video, Till Lindemann plays a hotel maintenance employee who is shown, as in a “horror porn” film, kidnapping women and stashing them around the hotel.

The video then shows a Till Lindemann’s character participating in (or fantasizing about) a massive orgy, shot like an art porn movie with explicit sex.

The duo uploaded a SFW version of the “Platz Ein” video to YouTube, but fans can check out the uncensored, fully-explicit version on Visit-X.net www.visit-x.net/de/lindemann home, by paying €1.99 (approx. $2.19).

Till Lindemann’s main band, Rammstein, is a massively popular, arena-filling act in his native Germany, all around Central Europe and in Russia. American audiences became familiar with the group in 1997 through David Lynch’s use of the song “Rammstein” in the acclaimed soundtrack to “Lost Highway.”

In 1999, Rammstein’s “Du Hast” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

Till Lindemann is also currently involved in a long-term artistic collaboration with U.S. alt-porn star Charlotte Sartre, involving music, literature and film.

Sartre recently loaned atmospheric vocals to the intro to Lindemann’s November single, “Knebel.”