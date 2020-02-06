REVIEW: CELLMOD – “The Dissident”

www.cellmod.net

The most recent release from Cellmod, “The Dissident” is a dancefloor friendly album that reflects the current US political atmosphere through stabbing synths and stomping beats. Juan Espinosa uses samples and text to speech software like on the track “Inevitable”, rather than vocals, to elaborate more deliberately on the subject. I wouldn’t lump it into any specific genre of electronic as it does cross over several and would fit in most sets from Trance to EBM. It would be welcome in a variety of different DJ sets. Stand out tracks for me are: The Inevitable, Harder Serum, Harder serum (“Giant Monsters on the Horizon” remix) and Take Em down.

– Thom Wellz



BIOGRAPHY:

CELLMOD was born to display an adaptation to his surrounding environment. The name itself signifies a desire to unify with the very roots of one’s physical being, or in simpler terms, CELLMOD is taking it back to the vibe and pulse of the music.

CELLMOD is the brainchild of Tampa, FL, US-based Juan Espinosa. CELLMOD’s 2008 debut came with the release of his first album Option One from Sector 9 studios. Since then CELLMOD has continued to expand his body of work with notable releases such as Adevolve, Nanomáquina and his last album Graveyard of Empires from Infacted Records in 2017. CELLMOD has worked with guest singers such as Pete Crane of SHIV-r, Alex Matheu of Negative Format, Jared Lambert of Ien Oblique, Raziel Panic of You Shriek; and has remixed bands including SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS, SHIV-r, GOD MODULE and SYSTEM SYN.

After the release of Graveyard of Empires, Juan took a hiatus from CELLMOD to focus on his side projects where he released an EP Break it Down under his moniker MEKOTAM from Blind Mice Productions and a self released album Momentous under his Dune moniker. Now four years after his last release, Juan returns with his 2019 album The Dissident featuring 9 original high energy instrumental tracks including an exclusive remix by GIANT MONSTERS ON THE HORIZON.

CELLMOD’s keen sense of formulating a balanced equation for the depths of clubs around the world comes in the form of translating mood and emotions and movements, using electronic elements in place of beakers and bunson burners. His music can vary from energetic and aggressive to mysteriously tranquil and boding. The focus is on the motion of the music, all the while still exploring sound and structure.