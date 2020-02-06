REVIEW: SPANKTHENUN – “Initial Decay Control”

www.spankthenun.bandcamp.com

SPANKTHENUN’s Initial Decay Control has a nice minimalist synth beatiness to it that carries a nice danceable groove. It has a familiar dancefloor industrial/EBM feel but with a new spin. Some of the samples are stylistically reminiscent of Skinny Puppy and some of the music harkens slightly to older Laeather Strip. Its more an homage than an attempt at replication, which I view as a very good thing. You could easily slip a track in between some classic club staples.

Stand out tracks for me are “Burn”, “Altered Carbon”, “Rotting Meat (Mind Control) – collaboration with legendary EBM band Leæther Strip.

– Thom Wellz