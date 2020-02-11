Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo top lineup of Cruel World festival in Los Angeles

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice today announced a massive one-day festival in Los Angeles called Cruel World that will be headlined by Morrissey and feature performances by such contemporaries as the reunited Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo and Echo & The Bunnymen.
The festival, set for May 2 at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park, also will feature sets by The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The Church, The English Beat, Public Image Ltd., Gary Numan, Marc Almond and more.
Tickets, starting at $135, go on sale 12 p.m. Pacific on Friday, Feb. 14, at cruelworldfest.com.
Here’s the full lineup:
Morrissey
Bauhaus
Blondie
Devo
Echo & The Bunnymen
The Psychedelic Furs
Violent Femmes
The Church
English Beat
Public Image Ltd.
Gary Numan
Marc Almond
She Wants Revenge
Blaqk Audio
TR/ST
Cold Cave
Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel
Berlin
Bad Manners
Missing Persons
London After Midnight
Drab Majesty
45 Grave
Christian Death
The Meteors
Black Marble
Sextile
Softkill
The KVB