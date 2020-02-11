Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo top lineup of Cruel World festival in Los Angeles

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice today announced a massive one-day festival in Los Angeles called Cruel World that will be headlined by Morrissey and feature performances by such contemporaries as the reunited Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo and Echo & The Bunnymen.

The festival, set for May 2 at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park, also will feature sets by The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The Church, The English Beat, Public Image Ltd., Gary Numan, Marc Almond and more.

Tickets, starting at $135, go on sale 12 p.m. Pacific on Friday, Feb. 14, at cruelworldfest.com.

Here’s the full lineup:



Morrissey

Bauhaus

Blondie

Devo

Echo & The Bunnymen

The Psychedelic Furs

Violent Femmes

The Church

English Beat

Public Image Ltd.

Gary Numan

Marc Almond

She Wants Revenge

Blaqk Audio

TR/ST

Cold Cave

Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel

Berlin

Bad Manners

Missing Persons

London After Midnight

Drab Majesty

45 Grave

Christian Death

The Meteors

Black Marble

Sextile

Softkill

The KVB