Adult stars Asa Akira, Marica Hase and Jade Kush appeared at New York Fashion Week to showcase the Herotica collection

Berlin-based brand Namilia partnered with adult entertainment mega-site Pornhub for their fall/winter 2020 collection, titled “Herotica”.

Herotica represented a powerful, unprecedented commentary on a male-dominated world that has resulted in the fetishization of women. Throughout the collection, the designers reclaimed the female perspective and flipped around reality, creating a world where sexuality empowers women and puts them at the helm.

The presentation deconstructed Asian female stereotypes, empowering the demure, submissive woman with bold dominatrix looks worn exclusively by Asian models at Sunday’s show, including three adult film stars: Asa Akira, Marica Hase and Jade Kush.