LORDS OF ACID Set to MAKE ACID GREAT Again Across the US!!! Tour Line Up Up Announced! MAKE ACID GREAT AGAIN Launching March 13th!

February 13, 2020 – Sextreme Disco band LORDS OF ACID will be making a hotly anticipate return to the US with the MAKE ACID GREAT AGAIN TOUR! Iconic founder PRAGA KHAN will be working double time warming up the dance floor as well as joining the chicanery alongside LOA fan favorites MARIEKE BRESSELEERES,DieTrich THRALL, and GALEN WALING, with guitar legend MARK GEMINI THWAITE and ASHLEY BAD adding to the debauchery. AESTHETIC PERFECTION and MXMS will round out the festivities!

Launching March 13th in Los Angeles, the celebration will make it’s way throughout the US, finishing April 15th in San Francisco.

MAKE ACID GREAT AGAIN Tour Dates:

03/13 @ EchoPlex – Los Angeles, CA

03/14 @ Hard Rock Live – Las Vegas, NV

03/15 @ Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

03/17 @ Club Red – Mesa, AZ

03/18 @ Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

03/19 @ Rockhouse – El Paso, TX

03/20 @ Trees – Dallas, TX

03/21 @ Scout Bar – Houston, TX

03/22 @ Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

03/23 @ House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

03/25 @ Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03/26 @ The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

03/27 @ Music Farm – Charleston, SC

03/28 @ The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

03/29 @ The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

03/31 @ Theatre Of Living Arts -Philadelphia, PA

04/01 @ Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

04/02 @ The Rapids Theatre – Niagara Falls, NY

04/03 @ Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

04/04 @ Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

04/05 @ Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA

04/06 @ Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

04/07 @ The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

04/08 @ The Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

04/09 @ The Complex – Vertigo – Salt Lake City, UT

04/10 @ The Bluebird – Reno, NV

04/11 @ Dante’s – Portland, OR

04/13 @ The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

04/15 @ Slim’s – San Francisco, CA