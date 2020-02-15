Coming Soon on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast

February 16th Fabian Arroyo Chicago based drummer FIRST JASON/JOHNNY VOMIT and Emily Sifrit of e.Kay Designs on New York Fashion Week

February 23rd Danny, Ty and Mike of Pink Stink Rails

March 1st From Detroit Rock City Michael Martin aka ACID CASUALTY and Angela Denk

March 8th Ania Tarnowska of I Ya Toyah and Joy Thieves with a new mix and video !

March 15th Joy Thieves with new song and video from “Blue Girl” EP

April 9th-11th CHICANNAFEST

April 17th – 19th EXXXOTICA CHICAGO 2020 10TH ANNIVERSARY!

April 24th Dawn and Miranda Wattles and special guests

LISTEN HERE:

www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

WATCH HERE:

www.youtube.com/c/TheMKULTRASOUNDPodCast