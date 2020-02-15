Coming Soon on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast

fabo

February 16th Fabian Arroyo Chicago based drummer FIRST JASON/JOHNNY VOMIT  and Emily Sifrit of e.Kay Designs on New York Fashion Week

emily art

PINK STINK RAILS

February 23rd Danny, Ty and Mike of Pink Stink Rails 

ACID CASULTY

March 1st From Detroit Rock City Michael Martin aka ACID CASUALTY and Angela Denk

ANIA

March 8th Ania Tarnowska of I Ya Toyah and Joy Thieves with a new mix and video !

JOY THIEVES

March 15th Joy Thieves with new song and video from “Blue Girl” EP

CHICA

April 9th-11th CHICANNAFEST

exxx2020

April 17th – 19th EXXXOTICA CHICAGO 2020 10TH ANNIVERSARY!

BANNER 2020

April 24th Dawn and Miranda Wattles and special guests

LISTEN HERE: 

www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

WATCH HERE: 

www.youtube.com/c/TheMKULTRASOUNDPodCast

