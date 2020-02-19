Dark Electro-Pop Band SHADOW FASHION Reveal Their Video and Single, “Children Of The Night

Video Directed By ERIK GUSTAFSON (Grendel/Adoration Destroyed)

February 19, 2020 – San Antonio-based dark electronic band SHADOW FASHION are proud to announce the release of their new video and single, “Children Of The Night.”

The theme of the song speaks of the loneliness and isolation we have all gone through at times. However, it is important to realize that we are never truly alone as we are surrounded by our friends, family, and loved ones.

As a scene we are fortunate to have clubs, DJ’s, promoters and musicians who understand the importance of community. At the “end of the day,” we are all “Children Of The Night.”

“Shot in three locations, including San Antonio and also at the Houston Vampire Ball, we had an absolute blast filming this. The band wanted to capture the heart of the dark scene through the lens of vampire culture, and in general, showcase the Texas scene. I felt we were able to do that, while simultaneously making a sexy and fun-to-watch video that represents the band well.” – Erik Gustafson

Shadow Fashion emerged from the San Antonio music scene in 2013 and quickly gained notoriety for their highly-energetic live performances and catchy anthemic dark dance songs. The band released their self-titled EP in 2015, which led to two national tours and featured performances with such national acts as The Dreaming, God Module, Orgy, The Witch Was Right and Mr.Kitty.

With influences like Depeche Mode, New Order, The Cure; Shadow Fashion takes the classic synthpop sound and merges it with a distorted guitar overdrive giving the music a more edgy rock vibe.