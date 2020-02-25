Kraftwerk Announce 50th Anniversary Tour and the concerts will be in 3D

Kraftwerk have announced a North American tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The electro pioneers will bring their beloved 3D visuals, music, and performance art on the road to play a career-spanning set this summer.

When it comes to having a noteworthy career, Kraftwerk have too many accomplishments to list. Since forming in 1970, the group of friends merged machines with man to help popularize electronic music as we know it, released 10 studio albums, charted on mainstream radio worldwide, and redefined our expectations for technology within music. They’ve since been nominated for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice, among countless other awards.

Here’s hoping this anniversary tour is similar to the magic caught on 3-D The Catalogue, their Grammy-winning live album. Come to think of it, it’s hard to imagine Kraftwerk playing music that isn’t profoundly cool. After all, they’re the band that performed live from the International Space Station with a little help from a German astronaut.

Kraftwerk’s upcoming tour begins in Seattle, Washington on June 19th and wraps up in Boston, Massachusetts on July 31st. Along the way, they’ll play in major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, and more. Find the full schedule below.

Tickets for their summer tour go on sale this Thursday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Kraftwerk will also be stopping along the route to perform at music festivals like Osheaga and All Points East.

Kraftwerk 2020 Tour Dates:

05/23-30 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/19 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

06/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

06/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

06/25 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

06/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

06/29 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

07/01 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

07/02 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

07/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

07/07 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

07/08 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

07/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

07/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/18 — New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/20 — Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

07/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

07/24 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/25 — Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater

07/26 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/27 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

07/28 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/31 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

08/01 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival