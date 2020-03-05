Belgian Industrial Act REALITY’S DESPAIR Announces The Release of Melancholic Disposition

Belgian industrial act REALITY’S DESPAIR is proud to announce the release of their new full-length release, Melancholic Disposition.

While the lyrics deal with societal and human decline, the supernatural, the occult and aliens, musically REALITY’S DESPAIR can be categorised as ebm / dark electro with a strong 90’s feel and with heavily-distorted vocals.

“The album consists of rhythmic tracks that take listeners away in the 90s, when EVIL’S TOY and the early works of the SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS clanked the scene. Elements of Old-school EBM add rhythm, so some tracks may fit Post-Industrial dancefloor. Good smooth album, which can be called a great return to the 90s. Again.” – Reflections of Darkness.

After releasing two demo cd’s and an EP between 1996 and 2000, it was long overdue to revive this dark electro/ebm solo project, REALITY’S DESPAIR back in 2017.

The one man project is based in Antwerp (Belgium). All lyrics and music are produced, mixed and mastered by Demarcation.

The revival of REALITY’S DESPAIR led to a first self-released album in April, 2018, Societal Collapse, followed by Human Transitions in March 2019 and Melancholic Disposition in February, 2020.