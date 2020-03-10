German Harsh Noise Act SCATMOTHER Unleashes Their Brutal Full-Length Release, Sadotantra Via Dunkelheit Productions

Buy/Stream SADOTANTRA Via Bandcamp at this link NOW: www.dunkelheitprod.bandcamp.com/album/sadotantra

German harsh noise/power electronics act SCATMOTHER have returned, unleashing their new full-length release; Sadotantra. Available in jewelcase CD edition with 8-page booklet and 180g vinyl LP edition (200x black, 100x splatter)



The recently released Sacrificial Rites Of Devotion split with CHAOS CASCADE revealed a creepier, more mid-paced side of power electronics, Sadotantra offers a more violent & aggressive side of SCATMOTHER- yet dark as always. Sharp in sound as “Beyond“ of Hijokaidan, but one can also find brutality similar to MASSONA or GRUNT and above all, a sound of its own identity. There are subtle textures, rich in detail.

The album will blossom best if you raise the volume until it hurts. “Brahma Shakti“ is a landmark & explains well what the album is about – ideas. The songs melt various ideas into one & take less time than many other power electronics bands do. It’s like an attack with a drill towards your head that will give you more than half an hour of discomfort.