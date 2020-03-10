German Harsh Noise Act SCATMOTHER Unleashes Their Brutal Full-Length Release, Sadotantra Via Dunkelheit Productions

Posted on March 10, 2020 by Alex Zander

scatmother

Buy/Stream SADOTANTRA Via Bandcamp at this link NOW: www.dunkelheitprod.bandcamp.com/album/sadotantra

 

German harsh noise/power electronics act SCATMOTHER have returned, unleashing their new full-length release; Sadotantra. Available in jewelcase CD edition with 8-page booklet and 180g vinyl LP edition (200x black, 100x splatter)

 
The recently released Sacrificial Rites Of Devotion split with CHAOS CASCADE revealed a creepier, more mid-paced side of power electronics, Sadotantra offers a more violent & aggressive side of SCATMOTHER- yet dark as always. Sharp in sound as “Beyond“ of Hijokaidan, but one can also find brutality similar to MASSONA or GRUNT and above all, a sound of its own identity. There are subtle textures, rich in detail.

 

The album will blossom best if you raise the volume until it hurts. “Brahma Shakti“ is a landmark & explains well what the album is about – ideas. The songs melt various ideas into one & take less time than many other power electronics bands do. It’s like an attack with a drill towards your head that will give you more than half an hour of discomfort.

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.