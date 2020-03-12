EXXXOTICA Chicago Postponed Due To COVID-19

(March 12‚ 2020 — Chicago‚ IL) In the best interest of the health of our exhibitors, sponsors, staff, talent and attendees of our event, we are postponing EXXXOTICA Chicago’s 10th Anniversary event scheduled for April 17-19, 2020 due to concerns surrounding the worldwide crisis that is COVID-19.

We are committed to do our part to help protect the public and our industry, and made the difficult decision to postpone this event which has been rescheduled for July 31-August 2, 2020 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Three Expo Events and EXXXOTICA would like to thank all of our sponsors and exhibitors, our stars and attendees, and the countless partners and vendors who are working with us during this unprecedented situation. Everyone’s safety is always a top priority with any of our events, and we feel that this is the correct and necessary decision at this point in time.

We will always strive to keep producing our EXXXOTICA Expos that have become the premier adult events in the nation, and while we will not be seeing everyone in April as originally intended, we will use this time to bring you an even bigger and better 10th anniversary EXXXOTICA this Summer in the Chicagoland area.

Our debut of EXXXOTICA DC in June, as well as our returns to Miami and New Jersey in the fall will still be taking place as scheduled.

We would like to extend wishes for the well-being and safety of our supporters during this crisis. Any questions surrounding this postponement can be sent to info@3xevents.com.

Thank you and stay safe.

www.exxxoticaexpo.com