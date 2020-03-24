Horror Rock Band SATURDAY NITE SHOCKERS Unleash Their New Video: “Blessed Be.”

Visual inspiration for the video comes from the film The Craft and includes allusions to the Salem Witch Trials. The theme of the video/single is one of self-pride despite the oppression or discrimination of others. In other words, let your heart guide you in what you do. Feel blessed in your individuality.

SATURDAY NITE SHOCKERS (SNS), was established by Chuck Fears, Patrick Fears, and Kire Lestat on October 31, 2003 during a Halloween party with bonfires burning bright.

The band showcased their horror punk sound on their self-titled EP, dabbled with psychobilly on their Bloody Memories LP, and finally grew into their steady dark rock sound with the release of their EP Live Forever with added members Deathrock Steve and Josh Terror.

2019 brought the single and Official Music Video release, “Something Wicked (Here She Comes)”, featuring Horror Punk Pin up and Manku Shop owner, Manku Geal.

2020 brings “Blessed Be,” a video inspired by the Salem Witch Trials and the film, The Craft; a tribute to all the horror and goth rockers of the world.

SATURDAY NITE SHOCKERS have shared the stage with with horror icons such as The Misftits, Michale Graves, Mad Sin, and 45 Grave.