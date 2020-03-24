UK Electro-Industrial Band BIOMECHANIMAL Announces The Release of “Waves”: Split Single With MECHANICAL VEIN EP featuring remixes by GRENDEL & SINISTER SOULS

Posted on March 24, 2020 by Alex Zander

UK Electro-Industrial act BIOMECHANIMAL are pleased to present their new split single, “Waves” with MECHANICAL VEIN.

For fans of: AMDUSCIA, CELLDWELLER and AESTHETIC PERFECTION

“The song is about how art is both a constructive and destructive process. The chorus opens with a play on a Salvador Dali quote, which is about how what we create is the summation of our, as artists, destructions. It builds us up, the elation of playing and creating, but it breaks us too, the failures and mistakes. It’s an ebb and a flow. Hence, “Waves.”

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.