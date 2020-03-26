NINE INCH NAILS Release Two New Albums For Free, ‘Ghosts V’ And ‘Ghosts VI’

NINE INCH NAILS have surprise-released two new albums: “Ghosts V: Together” and “Ghosts VI: Locusts”. Consisting of 23 new instrumental tracks, they are decribed on NIN‘s web site as “two different records for two different mindsets. Download now for free. Stay safe!”

NINE INCH NAILS collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross stated about the records: “Friends- weird times indeed…

“As the news seems to turn ever more grim by the hour, we’ve found ourselves vacillating wildly between feeling like there may be hope at times to utter despair — often changing minute to minute. Although each of us define ourselves as antisocial-types who prefer being on our own, this situation has really made us appreciate the power and need for connection.

“Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new ‘Ghosts’ records as a means of staying somewhat sane.

“‘Ghosts V: Together’ is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts’… well, you’ll figure it out.

“It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass.

“We look forward to seeing you again soon.

“Be smart and safe and take care of each other.

“With love, Trent & Atticus“

“Ghosts V: Together” track listing:

01. Letting Go While Holding On

02. Together

03. Out In The Open

04. With Faith



05. Apart

06. Your Touch

07. Hope We Can Again

08. Still Right Here

“Ghosts VI: Locusts” track listing:

01. The Cursed Clock

02. Around Every Corner

03. The Worriment Waltz

04. Run Like Hell

05. When It Happens (Don’t Mind Me)

06. Another Crashed Car

07. Temp Fix

08. Trust Fades

09. A Really Bad Night

10. Your New Normal

11. Just Breathe

12. Right Behind You

13. Turn This Off Please

14. So Tired

15. Almost Dawn