ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast Lesbo A Go-Go: Summit Station Reflections with Shushie Custer of Columbus Ohio

With the current states of social distance and quarantine throughout the globe as the Coronavirus has spread worldwide and the body count keeps escalating AZ is doing his best to keep the show on the road. This week he has a call in with a blast from the past that goes about 50 minutes.

Alex reminisces with a dear friend Shush Custer about their days of working at a Lesbian Bar in the late 80’s and their friendship which has lasted into 3 decades. Tales of Melissa Etheridge parties and a song from RevCo.