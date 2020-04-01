Die Krupps return with version of 80’s The Neon Judgement classic ‘Chinese Black’ feat. guest vocalist Jyrki69 (69 Eyes) – watch the video

SOURCE: Side-Line Music Magazine

German industrial pioneers Die Krupps return with guest vocalist Jyrki69 (69 Eyes) on a new version of the 80’s underground classic “Chinese Black”, originally released by The Neon Judgement. A video has been released as well, which you can watch below.

For the video the duo teamed up with video director Vicente Cordero (Not My God, Skold, 3Teeth). “Chinese Black” will be available on all digital platforms everywhere starting April 6th. The track will also appear on the forthcoming Die Krupps album for Cleopatra Records.