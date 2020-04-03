EXXXOTICA.tv Debuts For Free On Social Media Platforms & The Web

(April 3‚ 2020 — EXXXOTICA.tv) Three Expo Events, the creators and producers of the EXXXOTICA Expos, are excited to announce the re-launch of EXXXOTICA.tv.

EXXXOTICA.tv is the online version of what the EXXXOTICA Expo, the largest adult consumer event in the country, strives to be – an open, honest forum of discussion and education of all things sexy. From cooking to yoga, webcams to acrobatics, relationship advice to balloon animals, EXXXOTICA.tv brings all the wildest aspects of the show, and beyond, directly to fans free.

During this unprecedented time in our collective lives, it was important to give fans a much-needed distraction from the doom and gloom on the airwaves and social media, as well as to give the industry and performers a new way to promote their brands and have fun and connect with people at the same time.

All episode streams are broadcasted live on Twitter, Periscope,YouTube, and Facebook with the tag @EXXXOTICA, and episodes are archived and can be viewed at EXXXOTICA.tv.

With the recent completion of its second week of broadcasting, guests have included adult icons and performers such as Tera Patrick, Brandi Love, Sara Jay, Reya Sunshine, Evan Stone, RubberDoll, sexpert Tyomi Morgan, cannabis activist N.A. Poe, BJ McNaughty, and other great guests. Themed shows such as The Vault included a rarely-seen broadcast of the 2013 EXXXOTICA Fan Choice Awards, as well as shows such as “Spotlight,” “Fork You,” “Social Distancing,” “Hot Yoga,” “Wake & Bake,” “Kinky Confessions” and the “Happy Hour-ish.”

Performers, industry insiders and companies wishing to be considered for future broadcasts are urged to contact info@3xevents.com.

Tune in over the upcoming days, weeks and months and check out EXXXOTICA.tv –What could possibly go wrong?