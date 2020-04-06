CLEOPATRA TO RELEASE NEW ADORATION DESTROYED SINGLE

Adoration Destroyed exploded out of Austin, Texas with their critically acclaimed debut album “Ritual Damage” on Cleopatra Records in 2016. AD’s “Ritual Deconstruction” EP followed in in 2017 as did extensive touring with the likes of Kanga, Ego Likeness and FIRES. Now, Adoration Destroyed are releasing their long-awaited new single “You Should See Me in a Crown,” a surprising take on Billie Eilish’s smash hit that also features a pair of new dark delights with “Blackout Again” and “Tonight.” Cleopatra will release the single on April 23rd through all digital and streaming formats. Adoration Destroyed is led by singing guitarist Erik Gustafson, who also writes, programs and produces, while moonlighting as a touring member of Grendel. Adoration Destroyed performs live as a trio that features Ritchard F. Napierkowski on synths and percussionist Patrick Fears that has included a number of recent festival appearances including Mechanismus, Darkside of the Con and The Sanctuary Festival.

Available for pre-order here:

https://adorationdestroyed.bandcamp.com/album/you-should-see-me-in-a-crown