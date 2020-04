GLENN DANZIG Says His ‘Sings Elvis’ Concerts Will Be Rescheduled For June/July

According to Glenn Danzig, his previously announced live shows in California “will be rescheduled for either late June or July.”

Glenn‘s concerts in San Francisco (April 17 at Bimbo’s 365 Club) and Los Angeles (April 22 at the historic Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom) were intended to promote his long-awaited collection of Elvis Presley covers, appropriately titled “Danzig Sings Elvis”, which is due on April 17.

Earlier today, Danzig‘s social media was updated with the following message: “As per the Governor of California there can be no public gatherings until further notice. Both ‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ performances for L.A. & S.F. will be rescheduled for either late June or July. Please hang on to your tickets if you still wish to attend these 2 ‘Sold Out’ performances.”

There is little indication as to when we might get the coronavirus under control to the extent that public gatherings and normal business can resume. Even some of the more conservative estimates say certain areas may be locked down until the end of the summer and possibly into the fall.

“Danzig Sings Elvis” track listing:

01. Is It So Strange

02. One Night

03. Lonely Blue Boy

04. First In Line 05. Baby Let’s Play House

06. Love Me

07. Pocket Full Of Rainbows

08. Fever

09. When It Rains It Really Pours

10. Always On My Mind

11. Loving Arms

12. Like A Baby

13. Girl Of My Best Friend

14. Young And Beautiful





In 2018, Danzig spoke to Full Metal Jackie‘s nationally syndicated radio show about why it has taken him so long to complete “Danzig Sings Elvis”. “Every time I’d have downtime, or if I was working on soundtrack stuff, I would just record another Elvis track or two,” he said. “So what started out as an EP, I now have more than enough for a full album; I have extra songs that won’t even make it on the record. So I’m really gonna have to sit down and pick the songs that I really want on the record. But it came out really good; I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. A lot of people ask me about it all the time when I’m on the road. So it will be nice to get it out.”

Danzig previously covered Presley‘s “Trouble” on his eponymous band’s “Thrall-Demonsweatlive” EP in 1993. He also recorded a version of “Let Yourself Go” for 2015’s “Skeletons”.

“Elvis is actually kind of how I got into music,” Glenn told Rolling Stone in 2015 interview. “When I was a kid, I was cutting school pretending I was sick and I would lie at home watching old movies, and ‘Jailhouse Rock’ came on with Elvis. I was, like, ‘I want to do this. This is great.’ And that’s how I veered to music.”

Regarding how he came to cover “Let Yourself Go”, Danzig said: “It’s a song that a lot of people may or may not be familiar with, but he actually liked it so much he put it on the ”68 Comeback Special’. It’s just a cool song I’ve always liked. I knew I could do something really cool with it. I didn’t want to do the obvious Elvis song, you know? You don’t have to highlight an Elvis song, everyone’s heard them, this is just probably a lesser known song of his thousands of songs that everybody knows. I like his delivery, his voice. He’s not just standing there, he’s moving around. I like that. I don’t like singers who just stand there. It’s boring to me. I like singers who are really getting into it and showing you they’re getting into it. I think he has all of that.”

DANZIG was formed in 1987 after Glenn‘s involvement with horror-punks the MISFITS and gothic hard rockers SAMHAIN.

DANZIG‘s latest album, “Black Laden Crown”, came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.