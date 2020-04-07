‘Birds of Prey’ director says sequel could feature Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy romance

SOURCE

Yahoo Movies UK April 7, 2020

A second Birds of Prey movie isn’t confirmed just yet, but director Cathy Yan is already dreaming up scenarios for a sequel.

Specifically, she reckons that a comic book plot-line from 2015 could come into play – with Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy getting it together.

Margot Robbie first played the psychiatrist turned anti-hero Harley in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and then again in the Birds of Prey movie, released in February.

And while Poison Ivy is yet to appear in the DC Extended Universe, Gotham City’s ‘misanthropic botanist and biochemist’ has been played by Uma Thurman in Batman & Robin, and has also appeared in TV series Gotham in the past.

Speaking to The Wrap, Yan said: “I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

“I think people aren’t ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don’t think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either.”

Yan also recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the movie’s financial performance – a disappointing $202 million from a $100 million budget.

“I know that the studio had really high expectations for the movie — as we all did. There were also undue expectations on a female-led movie, and what I was most disappointed in was this idea that perhaps it proved that we weren’t ready for this yet,” she said.

“That was an extra burden that, as a woman-of-color director, I already had on me anyway. So, yes, I think there were certainly different ways you could interpret the success or lack of success of the movie, and everyone has a right to do that. But, I definitely do feel that everyone was pretty quick to jump on a certain angle.”

With a star as big as Robbie attached, a sequel is certainly not out of the question, with the Australian actress also set to reprise the role in James Gunn’s forthcoming The Suicide Squad, due in August, 2021.